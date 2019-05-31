Crime & Courts
Man arrested, charged with murder in Percival Road shooting death
If you witness a crime, here’s what to do
A man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a man earlier this month, police said Friday.
Jujuan Jameal Council, 21, was arrested and charged in the death of Dominique Profit, 20, who was shot to death May 10 at an apartment complex on 413 Percival Road, according to a release from Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
Profit was shot in the torso and died on the scene. Profit’s death underscored an uptick of violence in the area, where there have been three other shootings since December, according to a previous article from The State.
Council was also charged with possession of a run during a violent crime. He is being held at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. Bond has not been set.
Comments