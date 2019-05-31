Man arrested, charged with murder in Percival Road shooting death

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a man earlier this month, police said Friday.

Jujuan Jameal Council, 21, was arrested and charged in the death of Dominique Profit, 20, who was shot to death May 10 at an apartment complex on 413 Percival Road, according to a release from Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Profit was shot in the torso and died on the scene. Profit’s death underscored an uptick of violence in the area, where there have been three other shootings since December, according to a previous article from The State.

Council was also charged with possession of a run during a violent crime. He is being held at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. Bond has not been set.