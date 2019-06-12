Injured Lexington deputy may have long recovery. You can help with this fundraiser

‘Heroes’ group donates $79k for injured York County officers, families Heroes in Blue, a nonprofit that raises money for law enforcement officers injured or killed in the line of duty, raised $79,000 for three York County officers who were injured in a January shooting and the family of Det. Mike Doty who died in the Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Heroes in Blue, a nonprofit that raises money for law enforcement officers injured or killed in the line of duty, raised $79,000 for three York County officers who were injured in a January shooting and the family of Det. Mike Doty who died in the

Lexington County deputy Roy Hall had to be cut out of his police vehicle after a collision that left him seriously injured. Now, the Lexington community and police officers are coming to Hall and his family’s side with the help of the widow of a slain policeman.

Saturday, a driver crossed the center line of South Lake Drive headed toward Red Bank and hit Hall’s vehicle as he headed back to the station in the oncoming lane, police said. The vehicles turned into piles of smashed metal, plastic and glass. Debris littered the roadway.

Hall, who’s been an officer for 14 years, “suffered serious but not life threatening injuries,” the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said. Hall’s been with the department since 2007.

“He’s currently hospitalized and will be receiving care for a while,” Capt. Adam Myrick, a department spokesperson, said.

David Jones of the South Carolina Highway Patrol, which investigated the crash, said Hall’s femur and pelvis were broken, and he underwent surgery.

A fundraiser was organized for Hall and his family in the wake of the accident. Serve & Connect, a group that promotes community partnerships with police forces, started the crowd sourcing fund for Hall, his wife Brittany and their four children. Already, donors have given almost $7,500 of the $10,000 goal. The goal will be raised if met.

Roy’s wife is a stay-at-home mother, Serve & Connect said. Some mornings, she works feeding horses. The couple’s children are 6, 7, and 8-year-old twins. Brittany won’t be able to work during what looks to be a long recovery. The extra duty hours Hall worked, which “are very important” to supporting their family, will not be possible for a long time.

“Thank you to everyone who has been there for our family, especially the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department who has been with us 24/7,” Brittany wrote. “They have been calling me, texting me, and randomly dropping by visiting our family. I know if they weren’t here, I would not have been able to get through this so far. It means a lot for people to take the time to stop and send a message saying they are praying for us. A huge thank you to people we don’t even know for asking if we are ok, if the kids are ok, and how they can help. I am very grateful for the big outreach from the community.”

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department endorsed the fundraiser as well as the South Carolina Police Chiefs Association and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Association, according to Service & Connect.

Serve & Connect, previously known as Heroes in Blue, is an organization founded by Kassy Alia Ray, widow of former Forest Acres police officer Gregory Alia who was gunned down while chasing a suspect through Richland Mall in September 2015.

“Serve and Connect is honored to support deputy Hall and his family during this difficult time,” Alia Ray said. “It’s one of the most important things that we do through our tragedy support fund to rally communities around issues like these. ... It’s difficult for people to understand when an officer is critically wounded in this way they lose so much more than being able to work in a normal way. “

Police charged 36-year-old Michael Jordan Nichols with felony DUI in the wreck that left South Lake Drive closed for much of Saturday morning. Nichols also had to be cut from his truck and rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, according to police. He injured his arm and leg and is still hospitalized, Jones said.

Felony DUI is punishable with up to 15 years in prison and fines of $10,000.

Another Lexington deputy was involved in a collision less than a month ago. The deputy suffered minor injuries and was released from the hospital the next day.

Visit Serve & Connect’s website to donate to deputy Roy Hall and his family.