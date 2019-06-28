Suspect denied bond in collision that left Lexington deputy severely injured

What is Emma’s Law and how does it affect someone convicted of DUI in SC? Named after Lexington 6-year-old Emma Longstreet, the 2014 law requires the installation of device on vehicles of first-offense drunk drivers. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Named after Lexington 6-year-old Emma Longstreet, the 2014 law requires the installation of device on vehicles of first-offense drunk drivers.

The suspect in a felony car collision that has a Lexington deputy in the hospital will stay in jail for now.

Judge Brian Buck denied Michael Jordan Nichols, 36, bond on his felony driving under the influence charge at a Friday hearing.

Police accused Nichols of being under the influence when he drove into the wrong lane on South Lake Drive headed toward Red Bank, hitting deputy Roy Hall while he was in his sheriff’s department vehicle on his way to headquarters. The wreck happened in the early morning hours of June 8.

Hall and Nichols had to be cut out of their vehicles and were severely injured, Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said. Both were hospitalized. Though their injuries were serious, they were thought to be non-life threatening.

Nichols was released from the hospital, arrested and officially charged before being booked in Lexington County Detention Center Friday. He was charged with felony DUI that caused great bodily injury.

Hall is receiving care at an inpatient rehabilitation facility, department spokesperson Adam Myrick said.

Serve & Connect, a group that promotes community partnerships with police forces, organized a fundraiser for Hall and his family. Already, donors have given more than $25,000.

Felony DUI is punishable with up to 15 years in prison and a fine of $10,000.

The wreck was the second collision involving a Lexington deputy in less than a month.