Lawsuit claims head of SC Catholic church sexually abused a minor

A lawsuit was filed against the leader of the South Carolina Catholic church that alleges he sexually abused a minor 40 years ago.

The lawsuit, filed in New York, claims that Bishop Robert Guglielmone, head of the Diocese of Charleston, sexually abused a child in 1978 or 1979. The diocese, which oversees all Catholic churches and entities in South Carolina, announced that the lawsuit was filed Wednesday.

In the late 1970s, Guglielmone served as a priest at St. Martin of Tours church in Amityville, New York, according to the statement from a diocese official.

“The plaintiff’s abuse allegation was not determined to be credible when it was made and information regarding the accusation was provided to law enforcement,” spokesperson Maria Aselage wrote in the statement. “The Vatican has been informed of the allegation and Bishop Guglielmone has been cooperating fully with a thorough ongoing investigation initiated at the request of the Vatican.”

Attorneys for Guglielmone issued a statement saying that a man is making the claim of sexual abuse against the Bishop.

“The allegations are false,” Guglielmone said. “I engaged in no wrongdoing. I look forward to being vindicated in Court.”

Guglielmone’s lawyers, Bruce Barket and Aida Leisenring, reinforced the bishop’s stance of innocence.

“Bishop Guglielmone is a good man who has devoted his entire career to the church, education, and community service,” they said in a statement. “Although he was under no obligation to do so, he submitted himself to a polygraph examination, which he passed. We will not allow these false allegations to tarnish the outstanding and selfless work he has done throughout his life. We will see the plaintiff in Court and the Bishop will be cleared.”

In their statement, Gulielmone’s attorneys claim that the man made up the allegations to get money from the church and admitted to family members that he made up the claim. The attorney’s claim that the plaintiff said “it’s worth a try.”

Guglielmone adamantly denies the allegation, the statement said, and “looks forward to proving his innocence of this baseless accusation.”

“I offer my prayers daily for those whose lives have been hurt or devastated by the actions of a member of the clergy or by any other persons, especially all abused children and other vulnerable persons,” Guglielmone said. “It is particularly tragic when the abuse is at the hands of a priest in whom their spiritual care and well-being has been entrusted.”

South Carolina Catholic leaders Richard D. Harris and D. Anthony Droze said in the statement that “Bishop Guglielmone has been a trusted leader of our diocese for more than 10 years. We have the utmost faith in his truthfulness and in his innocence.”

The State is trying contact the person who filed the suit and also attempting to get court records to find out more about the claim against Guglielmone.

This is a developing story.