Police name suspect in bar shooting that killed two and injured two others

Ernest Condre Bethel

Police are seeking to arrest Ernest Condre Bethel, 26, in connection to a shooting at a Columbia bar that left two dead and injured two others.

Bethel is wanted on “two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime,” Richland County Sherif’s Department said in a release.

The shooting took place at McCary’s Bar and Grill on Bush River Road in the early hours of Thursday morning, according to a previous article from The State. The shootings lead to the deaths of Tolliver E. Wise, 29 and Christopher Lott, Jr., 35, according to previous articles from The State.

with four shot, this incident meets the definition of a mass shooting, according to The Gun Violence Archive, The Mass Shooting Tracker and Stanford’s Mass Shootings in America Database.

“Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC,” the release said.