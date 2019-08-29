Police: 2 Lexington area students detained on the same day after threats to school

It’s time to take action to make South Carolina schools safer South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster held public forums to discuss what needs to be done to make the state's schools safer. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster held public forums to discuss what needs to be done to make the state's schools safer.

Two Lexington County students were investigated by police for making threats against their separate schools on the same day, according to police.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Chapin High School student Wednesday. While on a bus, the student, whose identity was withheld because he’s under 17 years old, made a statement to a classmate about “shooting up the school,” Sheriff Jay Koon said in a statement.

A parent of a child who overheard the threat informed the Chapin High School resource officer. Deputies responded immediately when they heard from the parent and determined the student had no weapons in his possession, Koon said.

Deputies charged the student with making threats to a school and released the minor to his parents. He’ll appear in Lexington County family court later.

The same day, deputies detained an Irmo Middle School student after a teacher reported hearing the student make a statement about “shooting up the school,” the Lexington sheriff’s department said. The teacher heard the alleged threat during a fire drill.

A school resource officer responded immediately and determined the student did not have access to weapons, Koon said.

Detectives are interviewing the student, who is also under 17 years old, and continuing their investigation. No charges had been filed against the Irmo student by early Thursday afternoon.

Lexington-Richland 5 spokesperson Katrina Goggins said the district is taking “appropriate disciplinary actions” against the students, but would not say if the two students were suspended or recommended for expulsion.

“We take all threats seriously and work closely with law enforcement to take proper and immediate action,” Goggins wrote in an emailed statement on behalf of the district. “Safety is a top priority, and this serves as a reminder that we all play a role in keeping schools safe. We will continue to work with law enforcement to ensure our schools remain safe places for our students and staff. “

Lexington County police have opened investigations into six alleged threats against students or county schools in August.

Tuesday, a Beechwood Middle School student told a classmate he had a bomb in his book bag while waiting for the bus and that he was bringing it to school, according to the sheriff’s department. Another student reported the remarks to a deputy. An investigation found the student did not have a bomb. Deputies charged the student with making threats and school officials recommended expulsion.

Last week, a Pelion Middle School teacher reported to deputies that a student said he wanted to drive his truck into the school and shoot a group of girls who had upset him, the sheriff’s department and school district said in statements. The student was charged and recommended for expulsion.

Also last week, a parent of a Meadow Glen Middle School student found “alarming texts” directed at students of Lexington Middle School on their child’s cell phone and reported them to the Lexington Police Department, according to a school district in a news release. The texts “could be interpreted as a threat,” a district official said. The student was recommended for expulsion.

Near the middle of August, another Lexington 1 student was recommended for expulsion, The State reported. Police arrested and charged a rising junior at White Knoll High School after he made threats to shoot up the school and to kill himself, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said.

Isabella Cueto contributed to reporting.

Correction, 2:23 p.m.: A previous version of this story misstated the number of alleged threats Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has investigated in August. County police have opened investigations into six incidents.