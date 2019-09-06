Man wanted in Lexington woman’s shooting death arrested in Canada

Vincent Shivers

A man reported missing after a woman’s body was found in his Lexington home on Tuesday has been arrested in Canada.

Vincent Shivers, 50, was located and arrested Thursday by members of the Toronto Police Fugitive Squad shortly before he was to board a flight out of the country, the Lexington Sheriff’s Department announced Friday.

Shivers was sought by police after the body of 45-year-old Roselynn Cedeno was found in Shivers’ home on Carriage Hill Court. Cedeno had been shot multiple times, according to the coroner’s office.

Police went to the home shortly before noon after Shivers’ co-workers reported him missing Tuesday. Police believe the woman was shot Monday morning.

“Investigators determined Shivers was not missing Thursday and that he had fled the country into Canada Tuesday near Niagara Falls,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said.

U.S. Marshals and Canadian border agents assisted Toronto police in taking Shivers into custody at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Thursday evening. Shivers was waiting to board a plane to London when he was arrested, Koon said.

Shivers will be charged with Cedeno’s murder, the sheriff’s department said. He is being held in Canada awaiting extradition back to the U.S.

