Five Points shooting suspect who evaded police for 4 months arrested

A traffic stop a thousand miles from Columbia resulted in the arrest of a suspect wanted in a Five Points shooting.

Marlon Adam White was extradited to South Carolina Tuesday, according to a Columbia Police Department spokesperson. White is accused of shooting two people after an altercation at The Cotton Gin, a popular Five Points bar for college students.

Just before 2 a.m. on April 28, an employee of The Cotton Gin tried to kick the 22-year-old White out of the bar. According to police reports, White was escorted out of the building and, while being led out, he pulled a gun and shot an employee in the leg. The bullet exited the first victim and hit a patron at the bar, an officer’s report said. White ran after the shooting.

The injuries were non-life threatening.

Investigators found security footage of White and released it shortly after the shooting, asking the public for help locating him.

White evaded law enforcement until two weeks ago. Police arrested White in Brockton, Massachusetts, on Aug. 28 after he was pulled over for a traffic stop, Columbia’s police spokesperson said. He was booked in a jail in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, where he stayed until extradition to South Carolina.

White is charged with two counts of attempted murder and weapon possession during a violent crime. He’s held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. A judge denied him bond, jail records show.

The April Five Points incident was the second shooting White was involved in, according to police.

In 2015, deputies charged White with accessory to a shooting in Orangeburg.

On Sept. 5, White, then 18 years old, was the getaway driver after an acquaintance shot a middle-age man in the abdomen, Orangeburg Sheriff Leroy Ravenell told the Times and Democrat. Deputies arrested White after the shooting and he admitted that he drove the gunman away, authorities said.

A judge gave White a $10,000 bond for the accessory charge, which he posted and got out of jail.

He was still awaiting court proceedings in the 2015 charge, records show, when he is alleged to have shot the two people in the Columbia bar.

In Summer 2015, White pleaded guilty to drug possession and forgery, according to court records. A judge sentenced him to five years probation, which White was on at the time of both shooting incidents.

If convicted of both counts of attempted murder and the weapon charge, White could be sentenced to 65 years in prison.