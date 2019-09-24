Lexington-Richland 5 sixth grader made threat to his school, police say

File photo. AP

An 11-year-old student at CrossRoads Intermediate School was charged after making a threat to his school on social media, police say.

The student, a boy who is not being identified because he is a minor, allegedly made threats on social media, saying he was going to bomb the sixth-grade-only school and “shoot school buses,” according to a news release from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

School administrators received screenshots of the student’s posts and notified the campus School Resource Officer about it, which looped in Lexington County police, according to the release. Sheriff Jay Koon said his department identified the student “with the help of Lexington-Richland 5.”

Police are still investigating the incident, and the student will appear in Lexington County Family Court.

Spokespeople for Lexington-Richland 5 could not immediately be reached for comment, but the school district has previously responded to reported school threats with “proper disciplinary actions,” spokesperson Katrina Goggins wrote in an email to The State in August.

“We take all threats seriously and work closely with law enforcement to take proper and immediate action,” she wrote.

Lexington-Richland 5’s middle and high schools have apps and “other electronic means” for students to anonymously report tips about threats or other incidents, Goggins said.

Lexington County has dealt with a wave of student threats. The CrossRoads Intermediate incident is at least the ninth such occurrence in the county’s schools since August.