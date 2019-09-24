Man dies after Lexington deputies use stun gun and pepper spray on him

Tasers: How safe are they? The answer may surprise you Richland Police Department's Lt. Chris Lee says it's an important tool. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Richland Police Department's Lt. Chris Lee says it's an important tool.

A man who collapsed during an altercation with Lexington County deputies is dead, according to an official.

Stephen Walter Gagliani died at Lexington Medical Center, according to a statement from Capt. Adam Myrick of the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department. Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the 34-year-old man Tuesday.

Gagliani was hospitalized after an altercation with deputies on Sept. 18.

Multiple people called 911 to report that Gagliani was in the road near his home on the 200 block of Crestridge Drive, Sheriff Jay Koon said in a statement. Deputies went out to do a welfare check on him.

“After a brief conversation with deputies, Mr. Gagliani became aggressive toward them,” Koon said.

The deputies used pepper spray and a stun gun, also known as a Taser, to subdue him for being “non-compliant with their verbal commands,” Myrick said. Gagliani collapsed and the deputies provided first aid until paramedics arrived and transported him to the hospital.

During the altercation Gagliani bit one of the deputies, causing a wound, and the other deputy suffered a broken hand, Myrick said. The deputies were treated at a hospitaland released.

Gagliani was not charged with any crime.

“We extend our condolences to Mr. Gagliani’s family members and friends as they deal with his passing,” Koon said. “Work is underway to determine exactly what caused Mr. Gagliani’s death.”

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is doing its own review of the altercation, Koon said. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has also been asked to investigate the incident.

The two deputies are on paid administrative leave.

Fisher said an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, according to a sheriff’s department statement.