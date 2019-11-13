Former Columbia police chief Randy Scott sentenced to prison for drug, gun charge

Former Columbia Police Chief Randy Scott was sentenced in federal court Wednesday afternoon for using drugs and illegally owning guns.

Scott was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison during a hearing at the Matthew Perry Federal Courthouse in Columbia. Judge Terry Wooten handed down the sentence after Scott admitted to using methamphetamine and cocaine throughout late 2017 and 2018 while he also owned firearms.

Under federal law, it is illegal to use narcotics and have guns.

Scott pleaded guilty to the charge in August.

Scott was the chief of the Columbia Police Department from 2011 to 2013. He resigned, saying he struggled with post traumatic stress disorder after a deputy died under his watch while he was with Richland County Sheriff’s Department. Before becoming the top lawman in Columbia, he was a high-ranking deputy with the sheriff’s department. He went back to work with the sheriff’s department after leaving the Columbia Police Department.

Defense attorney Todd Rutherford represented Scott during Wednesday’s sentencing hearing.

Scott’s road to sentencing began almost two years ago.

In December 2017, Richland County deputies got a call about a man sitting in a running vehicle in Hopkins, federal prosecutors said at previous court appearances for Scott. When police arrived, they found the man asleep with an open alcohol container in the car. They also found crack, heroin and a Glock pistol. The vehicle and gun were registered to Scott.

The man in the car admitted to doing cocaine and methamphetamine with Scott, according to prosecutors.

In April 2018, Scott was “rushed to the hospital” for a medical condition related to cocaine and meth use, prosecutors said. Opiates also were found in Scott’s system.

Meanwhile, a search for another man on criminal charges led U.S. Marshals and Richland deputies to Scott’s northeast Columbia home in July 2018. When police served a search warrant at the home, someone told them Scott had just used meth, prosecutors said.

Video footage taken minutes before police came into the house showed Scott taking a gun from his waist ban and going into a bedroom. Investigators said they found drugs in Scott’s bedroom and charged him with possession. When police took Scott to jail, he admitted that he used cocaine and meth in the past, prosecutors said.

The person who told police about Scott’s use of meth also later told FBI agents that Scott regularly used “ice,” another name for meth, and heroin.

Between November 2017 and July 2019, Scott owned six handguns, two shotguns and a semi-automatic assault rifle almost identical to the an AR-15, the plea agreement shows. At the same time, he was using narcotics regularly.

The sentence is the latest action in Scott’s ongoing legal battles.

During the July 2018 search, deputies also said they discovered Scott had never returned two service pistols and charged him with breach of trust. State drug possession and breach of trust charges are still pending.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details.