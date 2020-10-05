Man found shot to death was visiting Columbia for wedding, police say

The Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified the man whose body was found near Five Points early Sunday morning.

Wesley Colin Brown was shot and killed, Coroner Gary Watts said in a news release shared by the Columbia Police Department Monday.

The search for the gunman continues.

Brown, a 26-year-old from Greenville, was in Columbia to attend a wedding, according to the release. He was not with any members of the wedding party or other guests when he was shot, police said.

His body was found in the 1700 block of Senate Street by two people on a morning walk, according to the release. That’s close to the intersection with Henderson Street, and in the shadow of the Heritage Condos complex, near the Five Points area.

The called 911 about 8 a.m., and Brown was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

An autopsy showed Brown died from complications of a gunshot wound, according to the release.

What led to the shooting remains under investigation. But the death is considered an isolated incident, and not a greater threat to the community, Lt. R.L. White told The State Sunday.

Officers have canvassed the area where Browns’ body was found, talked with potential witnesses, and collected evidence at the scene, according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

