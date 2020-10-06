Manhunt for armed and dangerous man ends with arrest, Richland County sheriff says

The search for a man wanted in a Columbia shooting ended Tuesday morning when he was arrested, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

Law enforcement searched for Antoni Lawrence for nearly a month, before the sheriff’s department said its fugitive task force took the 44-year-old into custody without incident.

Lawrence was found at Martin Luther King Park, in the 2300 block of Greene Street, at about 6:30 a.m., the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

That’s about three miles away from the Shandon Crossing apartment complex, where the sheriff’s department said a man was shot on Sept. 8. The apartments are at 504 South Beltline Blvd., near the intersection with Rosewood Drive and a mile from Devine Street

Deputies responded to a shots fired call at the apartment complex and found a man on the ground on his back near South Beltline Boulevard suffering from a gun shot in the lower body, the sheriff’s department said.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Information on the man’s condition was not available.

There was no word on what led to the shooting.

On Sept. 22, the sheriff’s department asked for the public’s help with information to help find Lawrence, who it called “armed and dangerous.”

After he was arrested, Lawrence was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, where he was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, jail records show. No bond has been set on either charge, according to jail records.

There are multiple drug charges and other crimes pending against Lawrence following a July 19 arrest, Richland County court records show.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.