Murder charge for 21-year-old after weekend shooting, Columbia police say

A 21-year-old is behind bars after he was charged with murder and another crime in a weekend shooting in the Rosewood area, the Columbia Police Department said Monday.

Ra’Keesh Youmans was also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, police said in a news release.

Police said Youmans shot Paris Lavelle Pralour, 31, following an argument with a woman the 21-year-old knows.

The shooting happened at about midnight in the 3600 block of Rosewood Drive, police said. That’s near the intersection with South Kilbourne Road.

Officers responding to a shots fired call found Pralour inside the home with serious injuries, according to the release. The officers administered first aid to Pralour until EMS arrived and took him to a local hospital where he died, police said.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Following an autopsy, Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said Pralour died after he was shot in the upper body, according to the release.

During the investigation, officers questioned witnesses, collected firearms and ballistic evidence, police said.

Youmans is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, and no bond has been set, jail records show.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.

Related stories from The State in Columbia SC crime Shooting in Columbia leaves man dead, Richland County coroner says October 11, 2020 10:29 AM