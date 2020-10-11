Shooting in Columbia leaves man dead, Richland County coroner says

An investigation is underway after a man was killed in Columbia overnight, according to the Richland County Coroner’s Office.

The man died following a shooting, Richland County Coroner Gary Watts told The State on Sunday morning.

The shooting happened at about midnight in the 3600 block of Rosewood Drive, the Columbia Police Department said. That’s near the intersection with South Kilbourne Road, and the junction with Beltline Boulevard.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries, according to police.

The coroner’s office will publicly identify the man after notifying his family and performing an autopsy.

While several college students live in the Rosewood area, Watts said there is no indication the man who died was a student.

Information on what led to the shooting was not made available by the police department.

No arrests have been reported by the police, who are questioning people who were at the scene.

The shooting is being investigated by police and the coroner’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is the second weekend in a row the police are investigating a deadly shooting in Columbia.

On Oct. 4, the body of a Greenville man, who was in Columbia to attend a wedding, was found in the early morning near Five Points after he had been shot and killed. A 20-year-old Columbia native who’s a student at the University of South Carolina and another 20-year-old were charged with murder and armed robbery in that unrelated shooting.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

