Child died in hit-and-run. Sheriff investigates why he was by road alone at 2:30 a.m.

A 6-year-old boy died after a hit-and-run collision early Sunday, accident overnight, the Columbia Police Department said Sunday.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said an autopsy showed Kayden Valdez died of multiple trauma, according to a news release from police.

The collision happened at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Percival Road, where Kayden was walking alone, police said. That’s about a half mile from the intersection with Decker Boulevard and the junction with Interstate 77.

On Monday, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said it was investigating why Kayden was in the road, by himself, at that time.

Kayden was walking along the westbound side of the road when he was struck by a vehicle that police described as possibly being a dark sedan. After the collision, the driver left the scene, according to police.

The child was taken to an area hospital, where he died, police said.

The Columbia Police Department is leading the investigation into the collision, and is trying to determine if surveillance video in the area captured the incident, including the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

Information about whether Kayden lived in the area was not made available, but the sheriff’s department said more details will be released as they become available.

