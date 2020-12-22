Two Columbia men killed in shooting identified by Richland County coroner

Two Columbia men who were killed in a weekend shooting outside a convenience store were publicly identified by the Richland County Coroner’s Office on Monday.

Corey Smith, 41, and Curtis Dinkins, 37, died after being shot multiple times in the parking lot of the Motor City Market in north Columbia Saturday, Coroner Gary Watts said in a news release.

The shooting happened at about 2:40 a.m. outside the 24-hour convenience store at 5601 Fairfield Road, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said. That’s about a mile from Interstate 20, between the Greenview and Denny Terrace neighborhoods.

On Sunday, the sheriff’s department identified James Jamar Toatley, 31, as the man wanted in the shooting. He is considered armed and dangerous, according to the sheriff’s department.

Before the shooting, Toatley argued with Smith and Dinkins inside the store, deputies said. Smith and Dinkins left the Motor City Market in an attempt to defuse the situation, and headed to a parked car already occupied by a man and woman, according to the sheriff’s department.

They were followed by Toatley who began shooting at them before he ran away from the scene, the sheriff’s department said.

Smith died at the scene, while Dinkins was taken to an area hospital where he died, Watts said after performing the autopsies.

The man and woman inside the car were not injured, according to Watts.

Toatley is wanted on two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder for shooting into a vehicle with four passengers, the sheriff’s department said Monday.

Anyone who has seen Toatley, or has information about him, is warned not to approach him but is asked to immediately call 911, or report it to CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

The shooting continues to be investigated by the sheriff’s department and the coroner’s office.

