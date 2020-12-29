Woman charged with attempted murder after shooting another woman, Columbia police say

One woman is behind bars and another is in critical condition after a shooting, the Columbia Police Department said.

Nickia Campbell was charged with attempted murder and other crimes after she opened fire at people in a car on Sunday, police said in a news release.

The Columbia resident got into an argument with a man she’s related to and started shooting into the car he was occupying with the other woman, police said.

That woman was shot in the back, and was taken to an area hospital where she is in stable but critical condition, according to the release.

No other injuries were reported by police.

The shooting happened in the 3000 block of Howell Court, police said on Twitter. That’s near the intersection of Harden Street and Colonial Drive.

After initially being detained, Campbell was arrested on two counts of attempted murder in addition to charges of discharging a firearm into a vehicle and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, police said.

The shooting continues to be investigated by the police.

