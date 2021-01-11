Three men killed in Columbia shooting, Richland County Sheriff says

Three men were killed in a Sunday shooting in Columbia, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

At about 5:40 p.m. deputies responded to a shots fired call in the 700 Block of Zimalcrest Drive, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. That’s between Interstate 26 and the junction of Broad River Road/U.S. 176 and Interstate 20.

When they arrived deputies found three men had been shot, according to the release. After suffering multiple gunshot wounds, two of the men were killed at the scene, while the third was taken to an area hospital where he died, the sheriff’s department said.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office will publicly identify the men after performing an autopsy and notifying their families.

The sheriff’s department has not reported any arrests or provided any information on a shooter, or shooters. The sheriff’s department has not said if the shooting is considered an isolated incident or an ongoing threat.

Messages left with the sheriff’s department were not immediately returned.

There is no word on what led to the gunfire, but sheriff’s department is asking for the community’s help.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 911, or report it to CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

