Three Midlands men killed in Columbia shooting identified by Richland County coroner

The three men who were killed in a Sunday shooting at an apartment complex in Columbia were publicly identified by the Richland County Coroner’s Office.

Two of the men — Raekwon Malone and Khorrey Jones — were Columbia residents, the coroner’s office said Tuesday. The third man was Orangeburg resident Jaquan Boatwright, according to the coroner’s office.

The men’s ages were not made available.

At about 5:40 p.m. deputies responded to a shots fired call in the 700 block of Zimalcrest Drive, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said. That’s between Interstate 26 and the junction of Broad River Road/U.S. 176 and Interstate 20.

When they arrived to the Grove at St. Andrews, deputies found three men had been shot, according to the release. After suffering multiple gunshot wounds, two of the men died at the scene, while the third died at an area hospital, the sheriff’s department said.

Information on which men died at the scene and who died at the hospital was not made available by the coroner’s office.

No arrests have been made, a spokesman for the sheriff’s department told The State Tuesday morning. No information on a shooter, or shooters, has been reported by the sheriff’s department.

There is no word on what led to the gunfire, but the sheriff’s department is asking for the community’s help.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 911, or report it to CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

