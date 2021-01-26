Lexington County man charged with attempted murder after stabbing, sheriff says

A Lexington County man is behind bars after he was charged with attempted murder, among other crimes, in a weekend stabbing.

Marshal Adam Hogston, 25, was also charged with carjacking, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday in a news release.

The attack happened Saturday afternoon, according to the release.

Witnesses told deputies that a man with multiple stab wounds was dropped off in front of a home in the 300 block of Havenwood Drive, the sheriff’s department said. That’s near U.S. 321/North Main Street in the Gaston area.

Moments after leaving the stabbing victim, Hogston got into the man’s car and drove away, according to the release.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he remains in serious condition, the sheriff’s department said. Further information on his condition was not made available.

“Initially, we had very little information to go on after our response to the Havenwood Drive location,” Sheriff Jay Koon said in the release. “A careful review of security video from multiple locations, including a nearby gas station, was instrumental in identifying Hogston.”

Deputies tracked Hogston down at his Swansea home and arrested him Monday, the sheriff’s department said.

Hogston was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center, where he remains behind bars after his bond was denied, jail records show.

There was no word on a motive for the stabbing and carjacking.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

