West Columbia woman killed in shooting identified by Richland County coroner

The woman who was killed in a shooting over the weekend was publicly identified by the Richland County Coroner’s Office on Monday.

Ashli G. Haigler was killed in a shooting that happened at about 5 a.m. Saturday, Coroner Naida Rutherford said in a news release.

The 28-year-old West Columbia resident was found at the intersection of McCaw Street and Malcolm Drive, according to the release. That’s in northeast Columbia, between S.C. 277 and Two Notch Road, near Fontaine Road.

When deputies arrived, they found Haigler dead in a car, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said. She had been shot in the upper body, according to the sheriff’s department.

A man was arrested at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday, the sheriff’s department told The State.

Charles Jason Carmichael, 41, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, jail records show. No bond has been set on the charges.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

“We are working with Richland County Sheriff’s Department to fully investigate this matter,” Rutherford said in the release.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.