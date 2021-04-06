North Carolina man identified as shooting victim by Richland County coroner

A person shot to death in Columbia over the weekend has been identified as a North Carolina man, according to the Richland County Coroner’s Office.

The body of Charles R. Fulk, 27, of Graham, North Carolina, was found Saturday at Shandon Crossing Apartments, at 504 South Beltline Blvd, Coroner Naida Rutherford said in a news release. That’s near the intersection of Devine Street and Rosewood Drive.

After he was shot in the upper body, Fulk died at the scene, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

There was no word why Fulk was at the apartment complex.

No other injuries were reported by the sheriff’s department.

Information on a shooter, or shooters, and a motive for the gunfire were available. No arrests have been reported by the sheriff’s department.

The homicide continues to be investigated by the sheriff’s department and coroner’s office.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.