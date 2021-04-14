Man is shot in Columbia, no arrests reported by Richland County Sheriff’s Department

An investigation is underway after a shooting in Columbia left a man hospitalized, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

At about 12:25 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to reports of gunfire at an apartment complex at 7648 Garners Ferry Rd., the sheriff’s department said in a news release. That’s near a Walmart Supercenter, about 1.5 miles from Exit 9A on Interstate 77.

When the deputies arrived they found a man had been shot in the upper body and was being taken to an area hospital by EMS, according to the release.

The man is in critical condition, the sheriff’s department said. Further information on the shooting victim was not made available.

Information on a shooter, or shooters, and a motive for the gunfire were not available. No arrests have been reported by the sheriff’s department.

There was no word if the shooting is considered an isolated incident or is considered an ongoing threat.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

