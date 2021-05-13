Columbia teen killed in hit-and-run crash identified by Richland County coroner

The Columbia teenager who was recently killed in a hit-and-run crash was publicly identified by the Richland County Coroner’s Office.

Michael Thomas died in a May 7 collision, Coroner Naida Rutherford said in a news release. Thomas celebrated his 16th birthday on May 3, according to the Bostick Tompkins Funeral Home.

At about 10:30 p.m., the teen was riding a dirt bike south on Fairfield Road, near the intersection with Crawford Road, when he was hit from behind by a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

It happened less than a mile from Exit 70 on Interstate 20 in Columbia.

After the collision, the Chevy continued driving and left the scene, Tidwell said.

The driver of the Chevy was identified as Jacobi Anthony Green, and the 27-year-old Columbia resident was taken into custody by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, according to Tidwell.

Green was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, where he was charged with felony DUI with death, hit-and-run with death, resisting arrest, driving under suspension (1st offense), and expired tags, according to Tidwell.

Green remains behind bars after his bond was denied, jail records show. He’s scheduled to appear in court again on May 28, according to Richland County court records.

A graveside funeral service will be held for Thomas on Saturday, according to his obituary. It will be held at 3 p.m. at Palmetto Cemetery on Fairfield Road, less than 2 miles from where he was killed.

Thomas was a student at Columbia High School, where he played on the baseball team, WIS reported. He was mourned at a Monday memorial.

“He was a great kid. He had a great family. I was crushed,” baseball coach Aaron Trapp said, according to WIS.

The Highway Patrol is looking for the driver involved in an a separate fatal hit-and-run collision.

On Monday, a 59-year-old man was riding a bicycle on Charles Jackson Street in Dalzell when he was hit by a vehicle and killed, Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker said.

Investigators believe a Ford F-150 Raptor pickup truck hit Patrick Drake and continued going north toward U.S. 521 and the Dalzell Grocery store, Master Trooper David Jones said.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run crash is asked to call the Highway Patrol at 803-896-9621 or 800-768-1501, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.