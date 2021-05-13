Man was driving when he was hit by gunfire in latest Columbia shooting, deputies say

For the third day in a row, gunfire erupted in Columbia.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a man driving a car was shot by a gunman in another vehicle on Wednesday night.

At about 9:50 p.m., deputies responded to a local hospital after being alerted that a man had been shot.

Information on the man’s condition was not made available.

The man said the shooting happened near Longtown Road, according to a news release from the sheriff’s department. That’s in the area between Farrow, Clemson and Hard Scrabble roads.

The man told deputies he was in a car when another vehicle approached and shots were fired, according to the release.

After getting shot, he drove to the hospital and reported the shooting, the sheriff’s department said.

The shooting is believed to be an isolated incident, according to the release.

Information on a shooter, or shooters, and a motive for the gunfire were not available. As of 11 a.m., no arrests were reported by the sheriff’s department.

Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

On Monday, two teenagers were killed in another shooting.

Desmond Williams, 15, of Eastover, and Reginald Nixon Jr., 17, of Columbia, were outside a Lower Richland apartment complex Monday night when at least one gunman fatally shot them, the Richland County Coroner’s Office said.

On Tuesday, the body of a male was found at the Capri Apartments at 4425 East Chapel Drive, the Columbia Police Department said. That’s near Beltline Boulevard, in the area between intersections with Rosewood Drive and Devine Street.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office has yet to publicly identify that victim.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.