Body found after another fatal shooting in Columbia, police say

For the second night in a row, the Columbia Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting.

At about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, the body of a male was found at the Capri Apartments at 4425 East Chapel Dr., police said. That’s near Beltline Boulevard, in the area between intersections with Rosewood Drive and Devine Street.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office is expected to publicly identify the victim after notifying his family.

Police did not say if the victim died at the scene, or if he was taken to an area hospital.

Information on a shooter, or shooters, and a motive for the gunfire were not available. As of 7 a.m., no arrests were reported by police.

There was no word if the shooting is considered an isolated incident or an ongoing threat, but it remains under investigation by the police.

The death comes a day after two teenagers were killed in another shooting.

Desmond Williams, 15, of Eastover, and Reginald Nixon Jr., 17 of Columbia, were outside a Lower Richland apartment complex Monday night when at least one gunman fatally shot them, the coroner’s office said. That double homicide happened about 5 miles from where Tuesday’s shooting occurred.

There is no information that Monday and Tuesday’s shootings are connected.

After Williams and Nixon were killed, the coroner’s office said it’s going to work more closely with police and community partners to try to decrease the gun violence in Columbia and Richland County.

“We have to be proactive about gun violence in our communities,” Coroner Naida Rutherford said.

Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.