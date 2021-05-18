Columbia man killed in shooting identified by Richland County coroner

A Columbia man who was killed in a weekend shooting was publicly identified by the Richland County Coroner’s Office on Monday.

Althego B. Glenn, 37, is the man who was shot Saturday outside of the Colony Apartments, Coroner Naida Rutherford said.

Another man was injured in the shooting, according to the Columbia Police Department.

That man is not believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries, police spokeswoman Jennifer Timmons told The State. Further information on his condition was not made available.

The shooting happened outside the apartment complex in the 6600 block of Bailey Street, according to police. That’s near Prisma Health Richland hospital, by the intersection of Farrow Road and West Beltline Boulevard.

At about 6 p.m. officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert at the apartment complex, police said. ShotSpotter is a technology that uses acoustic monitors to detect a sound like gunfire. The system sends the gunfire’s location to the Columbia Police Department within 45 seconds.

There is no word on a shooter, or shooters, or a motive for the gunfire. No arrests have been reported by police.

After interviewing people at the scene investigators do not believe the shooting was random, Timmons said.

The shooting continues to be investigated by police and the coroner’s office.

“We are working with the Columbia Police Department to fully investigate this matter,” Rutherford said in a news release.

Columbia police have responded to at least six shooting deaths so far this year and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department has already investigated 11 shooting homicides, one more than all of last year, Sheriff Leon Lott said at a news conference Thursday to address the increase in gun violence.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.