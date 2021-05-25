A woman and son were shot many times. Another son is charged with murder, SC cops say

A man was charged with murdering his mother and brother, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Brandon Antonio Williams, 28, is facing two counts of murder following the May 21 shooting in Barnwell County, SLED said in a news release.

Barbara Williams, 45, and Jerome Williams, 26, were shot multiple times, according to the release.

Williston police officers responded to a home in the 100 block of Halford Street and found both Barbara and Jerome Williams lying on the floor, according to the release. SLED said both died at the scene, which is near the junction with U.S. 78 and about 2 miles from Williston-Elko High School.

The Barnwell County Coroner’s Office said autopsies were scheduled for Tuesday in Newberry, WJBF reported.

No other injuries were reported.

Brandon Williams told investigators he was in the home within seconds of the shooting, SLED said. A witness said Brandon Williams was the only person alive in the family home shortly after the gunfire, according to the release.

Three handguns were found in a search of the home, and Brandon Williams admitted he owned two of the pistols, SLED said. There was no word if any of those weapons were used in the shooting.

Information on a motive for the shooting was not available.

Brandon Williams was arrested on the murder charges May 21, and was denied bond the next day, Barnwell County court records show. He is locked up at the Barnwell County Detention Center and is scheduled to appear in court on the charges on July 19, according to court records.

SLED investigated the shooting at the request of the Williston Police Department.

This is not the first time Brandon Williams has been charged with a crime.

Following a December 2012 arrest, Brandon Williams pleaded guilty to multiple drug charges, and was credited for time served and ordered to pay two fines, court records show.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.