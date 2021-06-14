Man dies after being found in car with gunshot wound, Cayce officers say

A man died in the early morning hours Monday after he was found inside a car with a gunshot wound, the Cayce Department of Public Safety said.

At about 3:40 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call about an unconscious male in a vehicle on Groover Circle, officials said in a news release. That’s near the Westwood area of Lexington County, between Interstate 26 and U.S. 321.

When they arrived to the mobile home community, officers found a male who had been shot at least once, according to the release.

The man died on the scene, Department of Public Safety officials said.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office is expected to publicly identify the man after notifying his family.

No other injuries were reported by the Department of Public Safety.

Information on a shooter, or shooters, and a motive for the gunfire was not available. As of 8:30 a.m., no arrests had been reported.

The shooting is not considered an ongoing threat, Sgt. Evan Antley told The State.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Department of Public Safety at (803) 794-0456.

Both the coroner’s office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division were on the scene and assisted with the investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.