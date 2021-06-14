23-year-old killed in Midlands-area shooting, coroner’s office says

Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating the death of a man who was killed in Midlands-area shooting.

Deontrez Rashad Mealing died early Sunday morning, Saluda County Coroner’s Office Investigator Angie Rita told The State.

The 23-year-old Edgefield resident was shot sometime from 3-4 a.m., Rita said.

The gunfire happened in the 300 block of North Bouknight Ferry Road in Saluda, according to the coroner’s office. That’s between U.S. 378 and U.S. 178, about 3 miles from Saluda High School.

Information on a shooter, or shooters, and a motive for the gunfire was not available. As of 10 a.m., no arrests had been reported.

No other injuries were reported by the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the homicide along with the coroner’s office, the Saluda Police Department and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

An autopsy is scheduled on Tuesday in Newberry, according to Rita.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at (864) 445-7336.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.