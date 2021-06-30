Search for shooter after man is killed overnight in Columbia, police say

The Columbia Police Department is investigating a late-night shooting where one man was killed Tuesday.

The gunfire was reported at about 10:30 p.m. outside of a business at 3132 Two Notch Rd., police said Wednesday morning. That’s an area densely packed with retail businesses, including a vape shop, and restaurants.

Officers arrived and found a man had been shot. Information was not available if he died at the scene or if he was taken to an area hospital.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office is expected to publicly identify the shooting victim after notifying his family.

No other injuries were reported by police.

There is no word on a shooter, or shooters, or a motive for the gunfire.

No arrests have been reported by police, who continue to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is the most recent deadly incident caused by gun violence in Columbia and Richland County.

Through June 2, at least 54 people had been shot in Richland County in 2021, Sheriff Leon Lott previously said. That’s compared to 30 people shot in the same time period last year.

There has also been an increase in fatal shootings this year, as 14 people were killed by gunfire in Richland County through June 2, compared to 12 from January to early June last year.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.