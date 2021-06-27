One man killed, another injured in shooting in Columbia, police say

One person died a day after he and another man were shot, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Two men were hit by gunfire Friday in a shooting in the the 100 block of Cardamon Court, police said. That’s in the Capital Heights neighborhood, near Farrow Road.

On Saturday, police reported one of the men died.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office is expected to publicly identify the shooting victim after notifying his family.

Further information was not available on the condition of the other man hit by gunfire.

No other injuries were reported by police.

There is no word on a shooter, or shooters, or a motive for the gunfire.

No arrests have been reported by police, who continue to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

There was another fatal shooting on the same block of Cardamon Court in February. Leroy Nix III, 20, died in an area hospital following the Feb. 23 shooting that also injured another man.

Police have not said the February shooting is related to Friday’s gunfire.

Through June 2, at least 54 people had been shot in Richland County in 2021, Sheriff Leon Lott previously said. That’s compared to 30 people shot in the same time period last year.

There has also been an increase in fatal shootings this year, as 14 people were killed by gunfire in Richland County through June 2, compared to 12 from January to early June last year.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.