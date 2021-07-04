One person shot overnight at nightclub in Richland County, deputies say

At least one person was shot at a nightclub in Columbia overnight, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Sunday.

At about 4 a.m., gunfire was reported at the Rose Gold Bar & Lounge at 2219 Broad River Road, the sheriff’s department told The State. That’s near Exit 65 on Interstate 20, in an area densely packed with retail businesses and restaurants.

One person was shot and taken to an area hospital, according to the sheriff’s department. As of 12:30 p.m., the person had not died, but further information on the victim’s condition was not available.

No other injuries were reported by the sheriff’s department.

There is no word on the shooter, or shooters, or a motive for the gunfire.

No arrests have been reported by the sheriff’s department, which continues to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is not the only incident involving gun violence at a Richland County nightclub.

In May, a security guard working at the Hookah on the River, at 2700 Broad River Road, was shot in the upper body. The guard was hospitalized and on June 21 James Alterique White, 22, was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and unlawful carry of a pistol, the sheriff’s department said.

Through June 2, at least 54 people had been shot in Richland County in 2021, Sheriff Leon Lott previously said. That’s compared to 30 people shot in the same time period last year.

There has also been an increase in fatal shootings this year, as 14 people were killed by gunfire in Richland County through June 2, compared to 12 from January to early June last year.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.