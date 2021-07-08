Argument between exes leads to fatal shooting, Midlands police say after arrests

An argument between a broken-up couple led to a man being shot to death, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday after arresting three people in the shooting.

Sumter deputies charged Jamie Golden Jr., 18, of Sumter, Zyarriah Myers, 19, of Dalzell, and Quincy Dubose, 24, of Sumter, in the death of 29-year-old Xavier Ballard of Wedgefield.

Golden and Myers are charged with murder. Dubose is charged with accessory after the fact to murder. Deputies charged Golden as the shooter.

Myers and Ballard were previously in a relationship, police said. On Wednesday at about 7:30 p.m., they argued at a home in the American Mobile Home Park. That’s on the 4400 block of Broad Street in Sumter, near Shaw Air Force Base.

Golden, Myers’ current boyfriend, showed up later and shot Ballard, according to police. It’s unclear how Myers and Dubose were involved in the shooting.

Golden admitted to investigators that he shot Ballard, the sheriff’s office said.

Murder is punishable with 30 years to life in prison. Accessory to a crime carries the same possible punishment as the crime.