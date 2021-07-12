Controversial nude statue vandalized in popular SC park

This statue was knocked from its base on Saturday in downtown Greenville. provided

One of the controversial nude statues in downtown Greenville was vandalized over the weekend.

This is the second time one of the statues was vandalized, but this time the suspect was caught by surveillance cameras.

Greenville city officials announced Monday the suspect was seen arriving alone by golf cart on the back side of Falls Park. The white male in a black hoodie, blue shorts and light-colored shoes walked to the statue, then he walked back to the golf cart.

He then returned to the statue and tipped it over.

A suspect in the vandalizing of a Greenville statue is seen entering Falls Park. City of Greenville provided

The same statue was knocked over in June.

The Wings of the City exhibit in downtown Greenville’s Falls Park by Mexican artist Jorge Marin features nine pieces that have been displayed in other cities and countries. Most of the sculptures show the form of a man with a beak mask and wings. One, located inside the Peace Center for the Performing Arts shows male genitalia.

Since the temporary art installation was erected in April, some Greenville County residents, including County Council members, have called the work demonic and pornographic. Greenville County stripped a $7,500 grant from sponsor Hispanic Alliance of South Carolina, money that was intended to market the work.

Since then, the Hispanic Alliance has raised more than $60,000 through a GoFundMe and other donations.

Greenville City Council, after a recommendation by its Arts in Public Places Commission, approved the installation, which opened April 1 and will close in October.