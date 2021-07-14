Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott gets another top honor from statewide organization

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott. jboucher@thestate.com

If there was a Triple Crown of sheriffing, Richland County’ Sheriff Leon Lott would be one win away.

The South Carolina Sheriffs’ Association named Lott the Sheriff of the Year Monday.

The association congratulated Lott and said the honor was “well deserved” on social media.

Gov. Henry McMaster presented Lott with the award and said, “Sheriff Lott is one of the most innovative sheriffs in the nation and I am grateful for his service to Richland County.”

In March, the National Sheriffs Association named Lott its Sheriff of the Year.