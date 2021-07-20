Rowland ‘had his eyes firmly transfixed’ on Josephson before her death, prosecutor says

The man accused of killing Samantha Josephson watched and waited for her, circling the block several times before picking her up, a prosecutor said in the opening statement of a murder trial for Nathaniel Rowland.

On the night of Josephson’s disappearance, Rowland, now 27, was prowling around Five Points in his 2017 black Chevrolet Impala, circling the block numerous times and even going the wrong way down Saluda Avenue on several cases, said Byron Gipson, the solicitor of the Fifth Judicial Circuit. Once a parking spot opened up near where Josephson was standing on Harden Street, Rowland drove into the parking spot and abducted her, Gipson said.

“He had his eyes firmly transfixed on her,” Gipson said, who spoke for 20 minutes laying out the case he and fellow prosecutors are expected to present in the coming days.

Josephson, 21, was a senior at USC who was visiting the popular student neighborhood Five Points late at night in March 2019 when she got into a car she mistakenly believed was her Uber, according to media reports. The next day, hunters found Josephson’s body in a rural part of Clarendon County. An autopsy determined Josephson died of “multiple sharp force injuries” to her upper body, face, neck and more, The State reported previously.

In an opening statement on Rowland’s behalf, Richland County public defender Alicia Goode told the jury that Rowland is innocent.

In all the evidence gathered at the various crime scenes, Goode said, there was no DNA found on Josephson’s body or clothes that specifically links Rowland to her killing.

Instead, Goode told the jury, there is evidence that indicates other, unnamed people may have touched Josephson.

“Nathaniel’s DNA is not there but someone’s else’s is ... multiple someones,” Goode told the jury.

“Ladies and gentlemen, There is zero evidence that Nathaniel Rowland is the one who kidnapped and killed Samantha Josephson,” said Goode, who urged jurors to keep an open mind. “Do not jump to conclusions about this case.”

Once found, Josephson’s body had “100 different stab wounds and abrasions across her body,” Gipson said during his opening statement. Some in the courtroom gasped at the extent of her injuries, which had only been described vaguely before the trial.

During his 20-minute opening, Gipson also gave a preview of evidence in the case that had previously not been made public.

Josephson shared a social media tracking app with a friend, Gipson said, and that friend’s app showed that after Josephson left the Five Points nightclub area, the vehicle she was in traveled through the nearby Shandon and Rosewood neighborhoods — areas in Columbia that presumably were not in the direction of Josephson’s apartment.

Evidence will show, Gipson continued, that cell phone tracking data from Rowland’s cell phone “tracked together” on the car ride from Five Points through Shandon and Rosewood.

Gipson also said Josephson’s body was found just two miles from where Rowland grew up. And, he said, the stab marks on Josephson’s body matched those of a tool a witness saw Rowland cleaning after Josephson’s body was found.

Earlier Tuesday, a jury of seven women and five men was chosen shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday in the trial.

While an exact demographic breakdown was not immediately available, the jury appears to be diverse. Of the 12 jurors, at least five are Black, six appeared to be white, and one Hispanic. Apparent ages ranged from early 20s to 60s.

Tuesday is the second day of the murder trial, which is being overseen by Judge Clifton Newman. On Monday, Newman and attorneys chipped away at a pool of 1,000 potential jurors. By Tuesday morning, roughly 100 remained. When Newman asked potential jurors who had heard about the case, which made international news in 2019, since yesterday, roughly 20 jurors stood.

Also on Monday, Rowland had initially sought to fire the three public defenders he had for the last two years, but eventually reversed his decision by the end of the day.

Rowland was arrested in late March 2019, a day after Josephson’s body was found in a field in Clarendon County. The night before, Josephson, 21, had been in the Five Points nightclub area off campus and mistakenly got into a car she believed was the Uber ride she had called, according to evidence in the case.

Josephson’s killing in 2019 received national publicity. Not only was it every parent’s nightmare about their child in college, it involved the name of the prominent rideshare chain Uber and the controversial but popular Five Points nightclub neighborhood.

Reflecting widespread interest in the case, Court TV — a national criminal trial livestreaming network — will have its cameras in the courtroom to cover “State v. Rowland,” as the case is known. “A college student is killed after getting into the wrong car,” a crawler headline on the Court TV’s website said about the case on Monday.

