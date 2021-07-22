Richland County Sheriff’s Department mourns the death of one of its K9 deputies

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department mourned the death of one its K9 deputies Thursday.

K9 Denzel died, the sheriff’s department said on Facebook.

“Our hearts are heavy as we announce that K9 Denzel has crossed the Rainbow Bridge after developing medical issues,” the sheriff’s department said.

Information on the dog’s specific medical issues were not available.

Denzel was a 7-year-old Dutch Sheppard. Denzel was a five-year veteran of the sheriff’s department, where he was partnered with Sgt. James Abraham since 2016.

Abraham was Denzel’s only handler, Sgt. Brittany Hart told The State.

It’s expected the sheriff’s department will look to replace Denzel with a new K9. There was no word on how long that process might take.

Denzel’s death elicited reactions from inside the department and across the community.

“RIP Denzel! You were an amazing partner to Sgt. Abraham and when it wasn’t go time, loved your loving,” sheriff’s department investigator Chris Mastrianni tweeted. “Say hello to Bono for your dad and rest easy little buddy.”

Like Mastrianni, Denzel appeared on the television show “Live PD.”

Master Deputy Addy Perez, another member of the sheriff’s department who was a regular on the popular A&E program, also mourned the K9’s death.

“RIP Denzel,” Perez tweeted, with a series of emojis.

Another area law enforcement agency, shared its condolences.

“Sending lots of love to (the Richland County Sheriff’s Department) and the K9 Team,” the Columbia Police Department said on Twitter.

There were more than a thousand reactions on Facebook and Twitter to a news of Denzel’s death.

“Rest in Peace, buddy! Thanks for your service,” Dawgforeverjb tweeted.

“Sgt James Abraham so sorry for your loss,” Linda Leedy Stearns said on Facebook. “K9 Denzel was a Great partner and I Thank you both for your service.”

Romeo Da’Cat tweeted “May he forever chase perps and always catch them in the afterlife #goodboy.”