Woman sent to hospital as spree of shootings in Columbia continues, police say

A woman was hurt in an overnight shooting, according to the Columbia Police Department. It continues a recent trend of harmful gun violence in Richland County.

At least 14 people have been hurt in five separate shootings since Saturday afternoon.

The most recent shooting happened at about 9 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Waverly Street, police said on Twitter. That’s near C.A. Johnson High School and Prisma Health Richland hospital, and is also two blocks from U.S. 1/Two Notch Road.

A woman was taken to an area hospital, police said. Information on her condition was not available.

No other injuries were reported by police.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

No arrests have been reported, but police said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident between acquaintances.

There was no word on a shooter, or shooters, and information on a motive for the gunfire was not available. The shooting continues to be investigated by police.

Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

It followed a 10-hour span over the weekend when more than a dozen people were injured in unrelated shootings.

On Saturday, Richland County sheriff’s deputies said they were called to the 200 block of Wynette Way around 4 p.m. Deputies found a man outside who had been shot in the lower body after an argument turned violent, and he was taken to an area hospital, according to the sheriff’s department.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

It was just before midnight on Saturday when deputies responded to another shots fired call, according to the sheriff’s department. Deputies said they responded to a home in the 100 block of Birch Hollow Drive, where they found a man who had been shot in the upper body, and he was taken to an area hospital.

Witnesses said someone shot from outside the home while several people were inside, according to the sheriff’s department.

At about 1 a.m. Sunday, deputies said they responded to a shots fired call at a Columbia business. Nine people were injured by gunfire at The Vault, which is a dance studio at 6908 Two Notch Road, according to the sheriff’s department.

Deputies found multiple people who had been shot, and the victims were taken to an area hospital, according to the sheriff’s department. Deputies said they also received reports from hospitals that other victims arrived on their own.

Another shooting was reported at about 2 a.m. Sunday at 224 Oneil Court, according to the sheriff’s department. A man and a woman were taken to a hospital after being hit by gunfire, the sheriff’s department said.

No arrests have been reported in any of the shootings, and they continue to be investigated by the sheriff’s department.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.