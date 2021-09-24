Richland jail director retiring at end of the month, memo says

The director of the Richland County jail, which has gained recent public attention after a vicious attack on two guards by detainees, is retiring at the end of the month.

Director Ronaldo Myers of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center sent a memo to the county administrator Thursday saying he will be retiring Sept. 30.

“I have had good days, bad days and I do not regret one second of my tenure with the County,” Myers wrote in the memo.

Myers wrote that he has worked with the county for 39 years, including as the jail’s assistant director before becoming the director. .

In the Thursday memo, Myers indicates he announced his retirement to the county administrator on June 18 and “after careful consideration” he would not change his last day from Sept. 30.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center has been in the public eye since a Sept. 3 attack on two guards by a mob of detainees, leaving the guards injured but alive. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has charged 12 men in the attack.

County detention centers, like Alvin S. Glenn, are operated by county governments and are not part of the South Carolina Department of Corrections. Some detention centers are run by county sheriff’s offices, while others are operated as separate county departments. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department does not operate the Alvin S. Glenn center. Rather, the jail is managed by a director, who reports to the county administrator.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated. Check back