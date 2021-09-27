SC woman sentenced to 40 years after home invasion that left an 8-year-old dead

Mason Hanahan

A South Carolina woman convicted of murder in the death of an 8-year-old boy has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Linda Monette, 25, of Lexington was sentenced Monday after also being convicted of first degree burglary, attempted armed robbery and criminal conspiracy, according to a release from the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Police believe the 2019 break-in was a drug robbery in which “an exchange of gunfire” occurred between the burglars and the owner of the home.

Records show Monette lived in the house with Hanahan’s father, Austin, and Monette was accused of setting up the robbery by tipping off the intruders that there were drugs in the house.

Monette allegedly had at least one accomplice. A man, whom police are still searching for, kicked in the door to the Cedar Vale Drive home and fired a gun. Austin Hanahan grabbed the gun next to him and returned fire, The State reported previously.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

During the exchange of gunfire, Mason Hanahan, an Oak Grove Elementary student and Dixie Youth All Star baseball player, was fatally shot in the head, according to a previous news release. Austin Hanahan was struck in the stomach with a bullet and police believe another bullet struck the unidentified burglar.

Another man had been charged with murder in connection to the break in, but charges were dropped in October 2019, court records show. That man was not at the home during the break-in, The State reported previously.

Authorities have asked anyone with knowledge of the incident or the identity of the intruder to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

This story was originally published September 27, 2021 4:17 PM.