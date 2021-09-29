Man wanted in stabbing arrested on murder charge, Lexington County deputies say

The search for a man wanted in a fatal stabbing at a Columbia home ended with his arrest, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday.

Julian Jamel Flott, 33, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center, jail records show.

Flott is accused of killing Kevin Leon Miller, according to the sheriff’s department.

The stabbing happened at about 6 p.m. on Sept. 23 at a home in the 400 block of Baymore Lane, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher. That’s in the area near the Columbiana Station shopping mall, between Piney Grove Road and Harbison Boulevard.

Miller, 38, died at the scene from a stab wound to the chest, Fisher said.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

There was no word on a motive for the stabbing.

Information on how and where law enforcement officers located Flott was not available.

Although a $10,000 surety bond was set for the charge of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, no bail was set on the murder count, according to jail records.

While he was in jail on Sept. 28, Flott was arrested on a second-degree harassment charge, Lexington County Court records show. Further information on the harassment crime was not available.

Flott has a prior criminal record.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

He’s also facing charges from June 2020, when he was arrested on charges of third-degree assault and battery and disorderly conduct, court records show.

In September 2020, Flott pleaded guilty to a third-degree domestic violence charge from a November 2019 arrest, according to court records.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.

This story was originally published September 29, 2021 12:55 PM.