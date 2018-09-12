Florence evacuees find shelter in Wake County schools

Donna Brown, 59, of Jacksonville, fled with her family to an emergency shelter at Knightdale High School to escape Hurricane Florence. Brown says she was too concerned about the storm to stay on the coast.
By
Up Next
Donna Brown, 59, of Jacksonville, fled with her family to an emergency shelter at Knightdale High School to escape Hurricane Florence. Brown says she was too concerned about the storm to stay on the coast.
By

Education

Evacuees fleeing Florence get ride on buses that usually carry Clemson football team

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

September 12, 2018 07:52 PM

The buses that are normally used to transport the No. 2 Clemson Tigers football team have been redeployed across the Carolinas this week to help evacuees in need of a ride away from Hurricane Florence.

The charter buses, owned by Young Transportation, are going to “coastal college campuses (and) retirement homes” to help those in need of a ride, foxcarolina.com reported.

A man in New Bern, N.C. caught the buses in action Wednesday. He shared a picture on Facebook of the buses at an elder care facility.

How ‘bout them Tigers!” Neal Kinard commented on his post.

In nine hours, his post had been shared more than 10,000 times, while garnering close to 8,000 reactions. It also had many comments where several people cheered Clemson for sending the buses.

Although the Tigers don’t own the buses, the university is pitching in to help as Hurricane Florence is forecast to make landfall by Friday.

Nearly 100 students and faculty members who left Coastal Carolina University near Myrtle Beach are staying in a dorm in Clemson, WSPA reported.

The State reported Clemson prepared 150 beds for evacuees.

Related stories from The State in Columbia SC

  Comments  