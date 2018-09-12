Evacuees fleeing Florence get ride on buses that usually carry Clemson football team

The buses that are normally used to transport the No. 2 Clemson Tigers football team have been redeployed across the Carolinas this week to help evacuees in need of a ride away from Hurricane Florence.

The charter buses, owned by Young Transportation, are going to “coastal college campuses (and) retirement homes” to help those in need of a ride, foxcarolina.com reported.

A man in New Bern, N.C. caught the buses in action Wednesday. He shared a picture on Facebook of the buses at an elder care facility.

“How ‘bout them Tigers!” Neal Kinard commented on his post.

In nine hours, his post had been shared more than 10,000 times, while garnering close to 8,000 reactions. It also had many comments where several people cheered Clemson for sending the buses.

Although the Tigers don’t own the buses, the university is pitching in to help as Hurricane Florence is forecast to make landfall by Friday.

Nearly 100 students and faculty members who left Coastal Carolina University near Myrtle Beach are staying in a dorm in Clemson, WSPA reported.

The State reported Clemson prepared 150 beds for evacuees.