College student couldn’t find a babysitter. Professor had an unconventional solution.

A professor at a South Carolina college had a request from a student in need of help.

The Columbia College student could not find a babysitter, but needed to be at class to make a presentation, according to the college.

She told her professor about the dilemma, and the teacher offered an unconventional solution.

Bring your baby to class.

That’s what Dr. Amanda Stefanski told the student to do, and she followed her professor’s instructions, the university said.

According to Stefanski, this is not the first time a student has had to bring a child to class. But she did more than open her door to the child.

To allow her student to focus on her school work, Stefanski offered to hold the 6-month-old baby boy — the entire class.

That’s what she did, according to a tweet from the college, that included multiple photos of the professor cradling the baby in a chest carrier while instructing her class.

“Dr. Stefanski epitomizes the dedication all Columbia College faculty and staff have towards student success, and exemplifies the College’s commitment to being student ready,” President Carol Moore said in an email to The State.

Another student in Stefanski’s class also shared pictures on Twitter. Heather Woolard tweeted “teachers who work with moms and babies,” adding the hashtag “#bestcollegeprofesever.”





Columbia College’s Facebook post has drawn a lot of interest, with 552 shares and more than 1,500 reactions in the five hours since it was posted on Wednesday. It also has close to 100 comments, praising the professor and the college with lots of declarations of “love.”

“Columbia College is truly a special place with the best professors!” someone from the college wrote on its Facebook page.

Stefanski saw it as a perfect teaching opportunity.

In an email from Columbia College, Stefanski wrote “one of my favorite teacher quotes is: ‘Students don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care.’ I have always tried to embody that.

“If even one of my students can somehow carry with her that unique aspect of teaching, then who cares if I had to stop a couple times to pick up a stuffed giraffe?”

