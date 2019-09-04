Middle school student charged after making shooting threat, Lexington Co. sheriff says

5 things to know about Midlands middle schools School performance is an important consideration when parents are choosing where to live. Here are five stats about middle schools in Richland and Lexington Counties. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK School performance is an important consideration when parents are choosing where to live. Here are five stats about middle schools in Richland and Lexington Counties.

A South Carolina boy was charged after making threats about a shooting at school, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday.

The boy is a student at White Knoll Middle School, the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

He made a threatening statement on social media after he was in a fight with another student Wednesday morning, according to the news release.

The student was charged with making threats to harm a school student, and third-degree assault and battery, the Sheriff’s Department said.

His identity is not being made public because he is under the age of 17, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The boy was released to the custody of his mother and will have to appear in Lexington County Family Court, but no date has been scheduled, according to the release.

Lexington District One said it encourages students and parents to report any safety concerns to administrators, resource officers, counselors, teachers or other employees.

There is also a tip line where safety concerns can be reported anonymously by texting 803-636-8317, or emailing 1607@alert1.us.com.

This is the fifth threat made at a Lexington One school in less than a month.

Another Lexington One student was recommended for expulsion in early August, The State reported. A rising junior at White Knoll High School was arrested and charged after he made threats to shoot up the school and to kill himself, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said.

On Aug. 22, a Meadow Glen Middle School student was removed from all Lexington District One schools after sending threatening text messages about Lexington Middle School, The State reported.

Two days later, on Aug. 24, a Pelion Middle School student was charged with making threats, saying he wanted to drive his truck into the school and shoot three girls who upset him, according to The State.

On Aug. 28, a Beechwood Middle School student told a classmate that he had a bomb in his book bag and was charged with making threats to a school, per The State. The sheriff’s department said no explosives were found.

Additionally, a former Cardinal Newman student caused an uproar when it was discovered he posted racist and threatening videos against the northeast Columbia campus last spring, The State reported. The 16-year-old was videotaped firing guns at targets meant to represent black people. He said he hated African Americans and used a racial slur to describe them, before threatening violence against the Catholic school of more than 500 students.

Lexington One said in 2018 an amendment to the S.C. Code of Laws created the new crime “Student Threats,” making it unlawful for a “student of a school or college in this state to make threats, to take the life of, or to inflict bodily harm upon another by using any form of communication whatsoever.” School officials must report any and all student threats.

