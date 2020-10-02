The State in Columbia SC Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Education

SC K-12 coronavirus case numbers are growing at a steady rate. Here’s who is affected

S.C. K-12 schools have seen 89 new coronavirus cases since Tuesday, when cases were last reported, according to S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control data.

The 910 COVID-19 positive tests since school began include 640 student cases and 270 employee cases, according to the DHEC database updated Friday.

The increase of 89 cases is in line with that schools have seen thus far in the school year. Tuesday, when numbers were last released, S.C. schools saw 97 new cases. The Friday before that, Sept. 25, there were 102 new cases and on Tuesday, Sept. 22, there were 90 new coronavirus cases, according to previous articles from The State.

It’s unclear how many people in K-12 schools have recovered from the virus or how many cases are “active,” metrics the University of South Carolina uses when reporting campus case numbers.

The data raise questions about Lexington 1 — more than half of the district’s schools have cases — which will be adding more in-person classes starting Monday. Other districts that are online-only, such as Richland 1 and Richland 2, are seeing fewer schools with cases, despite having more schools.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The data apply to all SC public, private and charter schools, the majority of which either have no cases or fewer than five cases, according to DHEC data.

The case numbers show how many students and employees who attend or work at a school have tested positive for coronavirus, but that doesn’t mean the infected person contracted COVID-19 from being at the school.

Schools that are still virtual-only may have cases listed in the DHEC database because the infected student employee may have been participating in a school sponsored event, such as sports, when they were potentially contagious.

Lexington 1 (19 of 31 schools have cases)

Local news has never been more important

Subscribe for unlimited digital access to the news that matters to your community.

#readlocal

Lexington 2 (6 of 13 schools have cases)

Lexington 3 (1 of 4 schools have cases)

Lexington 4 (2 of 7 schools have cases)

Lexington-Richland 5 (9 of 22 schools have cases)

Richland 1 (4 of 51 schools have cases)

Richland 2 (7 of 33 schools have cases)

Private schools in Lexington County

Private schools in Richland County

Lucas Daprile
Lucas Daprile has been covering the University of South Carolina and higher education since March 2018. Before working for The State, he graduated from Ohio University and worked as an investigative reporter at TCPalm in Stuart, FL. Lucas received several awards from the S.C. Press Association, including for education beat reporting, series of articles and enterprise reporting. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Local news has never been more important
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited digital access to the news that matters to your community.

#readlocal
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service