SC K-12 coronavirus case numbers are growing at a steady rate. Here’s who is affected

S.C. K-12 schools have seen 89 new coronavirus cases since Tuesday, when cases were last reported, according to S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control data.

The 910 COVID-19 positive tests since school began include 640 student cases and 270 employee cases, according to the DHEC database updated Friday.





The increase of 89 cases is in line with that schools have seen thus far in the school year. Tuesday, when numbers were last released, S.C. schools saw 97 new cases. The Friday before that, Sept. 25, there were 102 new cases and on Tuesday, Sept. 22, there were 90 new coronavirus cases, according to previous articles from The State.

It’s unclear how many people in K-12 schools have recovered from the virus or how many cases are “active,” metrics the University of South Carolina uses when reporting campus case numbers.

The data raise questions about Lexington 1 — more than half of the district’s schools have cases — which will be adding more in-person classes starting Monday. Other districts that are online-only, such as Richland 1 and Richland 2, are seeing fewer schools with cases, despite having more schools.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The data apply to all SC public, private and charter schools, the majority of which either have no cases or fewer than five cases, according to DHEC data.

The case numbers show how many students and employees who attend or work at a school have tested positive for coronavirus, but that doesn’t mean the infected person contracted COVID-19 from being at the school.

Schools that are still virtual-only may have cases listed in the DHEC database because the infected student employee may have been participating in a school sponsored event, such as sports, when they were potentially contagious.

Lexington 1 (19 of 31 schools have cases)

Beechwood Middle: Fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases

Carolina Springs Middle: Fewer than 5 student cases

Centerville Elementary: Fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases

Forts Pond Elementary: Fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases

Gilbert Elementary: Fewer than 5 student cases

Gilbert High: Fewer than 5 employee cases

Gilbert Middle: Fewer than 5 student cases

Lexington Elementary: Fewer than 5 employee cases

Lexington High: 7 student cases

Meadow Glen Middle: Fewer than 5 student cases

Midway Elementary: Fewer than 5 student cases

Pelion Elementary: Fewer than 5 employee cases

Pelion High: Fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases

Pleasant Hill Middle: Fewer than 5 student cases

Red Bank Elementary: Fewer than 5 student cases

River Bluff High: Fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases

Rocky Creek Elementary: Fewer than 5 student cases

Saxe Gotha Elementary: Fewer than 5 student cases

White Knoll High: Fewer than 5 student cases

Local news has never been more important Subscribe for unlimited digital access to the news that matters to your community. #readlocal

Lexington 2 (6 of 13 schools have cases)

Airport High: Fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases

Brookland-Cayce Senior High: Fewer than 5 student cases

Herbert A. Wood Elementary: Fewer than 5 student cases

Pine Ridge Middle: Fewer than 5 student cases

R.H. Fulmer Middle: Fewer than 5 student cases

Saluda River Academy for the Arts: Fewer than 5 student cases

Lexington 3 (1 of 4 schools have cases)

Batesburg-Leesville Middle: Fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases

Lexington 4 (2 of 7 schools have cases)

Sandhills Elementary: Fewer than 5 student cases

Swansea High: Fewer than 5 student cases

Lexington-Richland 5 (9 of 22 schools have cases)

Ballentine Elementary: Fewer than 5 employee cases

Chapin High: Fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases

Chapin Intermediate: Fewer than 5 employee cases

Chapin Middle: Fewer than 5 employee cases

Dutch Fork Middle: Fewer than 5 employee cases

Irmo Elementary: Fewer than 5 employee cases

Irmo High: Fewer than 5 employee cases

Seven Oaks Elementary: Fewer than 5 employee cases

Spring Hill High: Fewer than 5 student cases

Richland 1 (4 of 51 schools have cases)

A.C. Flora High: Fewer than 5 student cases

Columbia High: Fewer than 5 student cases

Hand Middle: Fewer than 5 employee cases

Hopkins Elementary: Fewer than 5 employee cases

Richland 2 (7 of 33 schools have cases)

Catawba Trail Elementary: Fewer than 5 employee cases

Forest Lake Elementary: Fewer than 5 employee cases

L.B. Nelson Elementary: Fewer than 5 student cases

Muller Road Middle: Fewer than 5 employee cases

Richland Northeast High: Fewer than 5 student cases

Spring Valley High: Fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases

Windsor Elementary: Fewer than 5 employee cases

Private schools in Lexington County

Arrows Academy: Fewer than 5 student cases

Private schools in Richland County

Ben Lippen: Fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases

Cardinal Newman: Fewer than 5 student cases

Hammond: Fewer than 5 student cases

St. Peter’s Catholic School: Fewer than 5 students