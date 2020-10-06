The State in Columbia SC Logo
Education

As SC schools bring more students on campus, COVID-19 cases rise by more than 100

COLUMBIA, SC

S.C. K-12 schools have seen 132 new coronavirus cases since Friday, when cases were last reported, according to S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control data.

The 1,042 COVID-19 positive tests since school began include 741 student cases and 301 employee cases, according to the DHEC database updated Tuesday.

Last week, DHEC reported 89 new cases on Friday and 97 on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

It’s unclear how many people in K-12 schools have recovered from the virus or how many cases are “active,” metrics the University of South Carolina uses when reporting campus case numbers.

Tuesday’s figures are the first numbers released since some school districts in South Carolina, including Lexington 1 and Lexington-Richland 5 in the Midlands, have resumed some in-person classes four days a week. Other districts that are online-only, such as Richland 1 and Richland 2, are seeing fewer schools with cases, despite having more schools.

The data apply to all SC public, private and charter schools, the majority of which either have no cases or fewer than five cases, according to DHEC data.

The case numbers show how many students and employees who attend or work at a school have tested positive for coronavirus, but that doesn’t mean the infected person contracted COVID-19 from being at the school.

Schools that are still virtual-only may have cases listed in the DHEC database because the infected student employee may have been participating in a school sponsored event, such as sports, when they were potentially contagious.

Bristow Marchant
Bristow Marchant covers local government, schools and community in Lexington County for The State. He graduated from the College of Charleston in 2007. He has more than 10 years of experience covering South Carolina at the Clinton Chronicle, Sumter Item and Rock Hill Herald. He joined The State in 2016. Bristow won the S.C. Press Association’s 2015 award for Best Series, and was part of The State’s award-winning 2016 election coverage. Support my work with a digital subscription
