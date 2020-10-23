The State in Columbia SC Logo
141 new COVID-19 cases identified in SC schools, new Midlands schools see outbreaks

South Carolina has finished out the second week in a row with triple-digit increases in the number of COVID-19 cases in schools on both days on which the numbers have been updated.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced there had been 141 new coronavirus cases since Tuesday, when cases in South Carolina’s K-12 schools were last reported. DHEC updates its school numbers twice a week.

The 1,772 COVID-19 positive tests since school began include 1,242 student cases and 530 employee cases, according to the DHEC database updated Friday.

The latest numbers follow a pattern of triple-digit increases in COVID-19 cases in schools. Last Friday, more than 200 new cases were identified, followed by 148 cases on Tuesday, combining to push the total number of student COVID-19 cases in the state over 1,000.

The latest numbers come as school districts in South Carolina are moving toward reopening their schools full time.

In the Midlands, Lexington 1 and Lexington-Richland 5 resumed four-day-a-week classes for all elementary schools on Monday. Other districts that have been online-only, such as Richland 1 and Richland 2, have announced that students will begin going back to class twice a week starting next Monday. Lexington 2 has set a target of resuming five-day-a-week classes beginning Nov. 12.

It’s unclear how many people in K-12 schools have recovered from the virus or how many cases are “active,” metrics the University of South Carolina uses when reporting campus case numbers.

The data apply to all S.C. public, private and charter schools, the majority of which either have no cases or fewer than five cases, according to DHEC data.

The case numbers show how many students and employees who attend or work at a school have tested positive for coronavirus, but that doesn’t mean the infected person contracted COVID-19 from being at the school.

Schools that are still virtual-only may have cases listed in the DHEC database because the infected student employee may have been participating in a school sponsored event, such as sports, when they were potentially contagious.

Here are the case numbers reported in Midlands schools. If a school has less than five cases, DHEC does not specify the exact number.

Lexington 1

Lexington 2

Lexington 3

Lexington 4

Lexington-Richland 5

Richland 1

Richland 2

Private schools in Richland County

Private schools in Lexington County

Charter schools

