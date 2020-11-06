Angela Clyburn was the most popular candidate for Richland 1 school board. Who is she?

Most South Carolinians associate the name Clyburn with power, politics — and maybe someday a dynasty.

Angela Clyburn, 47, who received more votes for Richland 1 school board than any other candidate Tuesday on her first run, may well fit that trend. But there was a time when she wasn’t sure how she would even finish college.

After Clyburn graduated W.J. Keenan High School, she wasn’t sure what she wanted to do for a career. She started at Winthrop University in Rock Hill, but things weren’t working out.

“At first I wasn’t sure what I wanted to major in, and I think I needed just a little more foundation in other areas, and that happens a lot to other peoples’ children when they’re not as focused,” Clyburn told The State.

She transferred to Midlands Technical College, where she received the one-on-one attention that got her back on her feet and ready to go back to college. This time, she attended Benedict College and graduated with a degree in elementary education.

“I visited campus… the feeling that I got at Benedict was just unmatched,” Clyburn said, echoing the feeling of many Black students who attend historically Black colleges and universities.

That experience at Midlands Tech was “one of the reasons why I want our college kids to be college and career ready,” Clyburn said.

After graduation, Clyburn left the education field to work at Blue Cross Blue Shield, she said. She is a certified teacher who has has classroom experience and has helped teach children, but has not taught a class on her own, she said.

Clyburn, the political director at the S.C. Democratic Party and daughter of 14-term U.S Rep. Jim Clyburn of Columbia, has never run for office before, but she’s spent her lifetime in or adjacent to politics.

“I grew up in politics. I loved the experience and just loved campaigning,” Clyburn told The State. “I used to follow my dad around on the campaign… I enjoy meeting people and getting into these discussions.”

Despite the experience, Clyburn said she still had a lot to learn.

“It’s definitely a learning curve, because it’s not quite the same… when you’re the subject and running for office yourself, you have to be on your Ps and Qs,” Clyburn said.

Clyburn earned roughly 37,000 votes, and while name recognition certainly helped, she said she focused on keeping away from the mud-slinging that began to manifest in the school board election.

“It got kind of negative toward the end, but I kept my campaign positive,” Clyburn said. “I think the public saw I stayed on the issues.”

As for policy, Clyburn said she wants to retain social and mental health programs that help students, but that districts may be tempted to cut amid a coronavirus-strained budget.

She also promises to listen to multiple sides of an argument, amid a board that is known to clash during public meetings.

“I think it’s important to take both sides of a situation and listen to varied opinions, and just understanding where other people are coming from. Because you can always learn something,” Clyburn said.

Clyburn said she was motivated to run because she has two children in the district — Layla, 9, and Carter, 5, attend Greenview Elementary — and she wanted to improve the district where she attended school.

“I definitely am in love with my district. I was brought up through the district through all levels,” Clyburn said. “My children attend the same schools as I did.”